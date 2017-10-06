Calendar » San Marcos High School Royal Gala

October 6, 2017 from 5:30pm

The Royal Gala was created to support the multi-faceted efforts of the school’s Royal Pride Foundation. Now in its fourth year, the Foundation continues its tireless work in locating and securing funding for vital projects to improve both the San Marcos campus and the student experience.

The annual Royal Gala will be held at the beautiful Rotunda at Fess Parker’s Doubletree Resort on Friday, October 6, 2017. Festivities begin at 5:30pm. This special event, hosted by the Royal Pride Foundation, will benefit the important educational programs and meaningful campus improvements at San Marcos High School.



The Royal Gala will feature a three-course gourmet dinner, silent auction, and a live auction. Party goers will dance to the music of The Uptown Live Band, the hit cover band from L.A.



Honoring:

Jamie DeVries for The Citizenship Award

Deckers Outdoor Corporation for the Community Leadership Award

The Marquis Family for the Philanthropy Award

Ticket pricing starts at $150 a person and can be purchased at /https://royalgala2017.auction-bid.org/microsite/





