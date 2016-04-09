Calendar » San Marcos Parent Child Workshop Auction Fundraiser

April 9, 2016 from 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Santa Barbara, CA- Non-profit based co-operative preschool, San Marcos Parent - Child Workshop invites you to Great Places! - A Celebration of Community. Held at the beautiful Saint Barbara Greek Orthodox Church at 1205 San Antonio Creek Road on Saturday April 9th, from 4 pm - 7 pm.

For over 50 years the San Marcos Parent Child - Workshop (SMPCW) has provided a supportive community of diverse families where parents engage actively with young children in a nurturing and educational setting. By creating a positive learning environment, SMPCW promotes healthy social and emotional growth for both parents and children of our community.

Auction begins at 4 pm at the Saint Barbara Greek Orthodox Church. Enjoy a beautiful evening nestled between ocean and mountain views, sampling delicious food, refreshing local beer and savory wine. Locally donated goods, services and get-a-ways will be available for bidding throughout the evening.