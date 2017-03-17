Sanctuary Advisory Council meeting
March 17, 2017 from 9:00am - 2:45pm
The public is invited to attend a meeting of the Channel Islands National Marine Sanctuary Advisory Council (SAC). This Sanctuary Advisory Council meeting will feature presentations related to updates on resource protection projects, reports on enforcement in Sanctuary waters, and the status of non-native algae around the Channel Islands.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: cinms
- Starts: March 17, 2017 9:00am - 2:45pm
- Location: Museum of Ventura County
- Website: http://channelislands.noaa.gov/sac/meeting_announcements.html