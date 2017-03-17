Saturday, March 24 , 2018, 12:03 am | Fair 51º

 
 
 
 

Sanctuary Advisory Council meeting

March 17, 2017 from 9:00am - 2:45pm

The public is invited to attend a meeting of the Channel Islands National Marine Sanctuary Advisory Council (SAC).  This Sanctuary Advisory Council meeting will feature presentations related to updates on resource protection projects, reports on enforcement in Sanctuary waters, and the status of non-native algae around the Channel Islands.

 

