Sanctuary Advisory Council meeting

January 26, 2018 from 9:00am - 3:15pm

The NOAA Channel Islands National Marine Sanctuary Advisory Council meeting will cover topics including: Sea Level Rise, Island Packers, the BOEM Outer Continental Shelf Oil and Gas Lease Sales, recreational fishing, shipping and whales, and 2018 council priorities.

 

