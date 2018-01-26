Sanctuary Advisory Council meeting
January 26, 2018 from 9:00am - 3:15pm
The NOAA Channel Islands National Marine Sanctuary Advisory Council meeting will cover topics including: Sea Level Rise, Island Packers, the BOEM Outer Continental Shelf Oil and Gas Lease Sales, recreational fishing, shipping and whales, and 2018 council priorities.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: cinms
- Starts: January 26, 2018 9:00am - 3:15pm
- Price: FREE
- Location: Santa Barbara Zoo, 500 Ninos Drive, Santa Barbara, CA
- Website: https://channelislands.noaa.gov/sac/meeting_announcements.html