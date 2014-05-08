Calendar » Sandra Tsing Loh

May 8, 2014 from 8:00 PM - 10:00 PM

Presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures

Tickets/Info: https://artsandlectures.sa.ucsb.edu/Details.aspx?PerfNum=2912 or (805) 893-3535

Acclaimed Author, Radio Personality and Performer

Sandra Tsing Loh

The Madwoman in the Volvo: My Year of Raging Hormones



Writer and performer Sandra Tsing Loh is wry, disarming and totally candid, whether offering up personal tales of the travails of relationships or caustic cultural commentary. Her forthcoming book, The Madwoman in the Volvo: My Year of Raging Hormones, is a moving and hilarious story of her roller coaster ride through “the change.” (This is not your grandma’s menopause story.) Loh is the host of the syndicated radio show The Loh Down on Science and the author of five books, including Mother on Fire, which The New York Times called “a feat of genius.”

Books will be available for purchase and signing