Sandra Tsing Loh
Presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures
Tickets/Info: https://artsandlectures.sa.ucsb.edu/Details.aspx?PerfNum=2912 or (805) 893-3535
Acclaimed Author, Radio Personality and Performer
Sandra Tsing Loh
The Madwoman in the Volvo: My Year of Raging Hormones
Writer and performer Sandra Tsing Loh is wry, disarming and totally candid, whether offering up personal tales of the travails of relationships or caustic cultural commentary. Her forthcoming book, The Madwoman in the Volvo: My Year of Raging Hormones, is a moving and hilarious story of her roller coaster ride through “the change.” (This is not your grandma’s menopause story.) Loh is the host of the syndicated radio show The Loh Down on Science and the author of five books, including Mother on Fire, which The New York Times called “a feat of genius.”
Books will be available for purchase and signing
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: artsandlectures
- Starts: May 8, 2014 8:00 PM - 10:00 PM
- Price: $15.00-$8.00
- Location: UCSB Campus, Campbell Hall
- Website: https://artsandlectures.sa.ucsb.edu/Details.aspx?PerfNum=2912