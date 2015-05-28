Calendar » Sanford Winery’s Art Talk

May 28, 2015 from 6:00 pm - 7:30pm

Join us for the monthly Art and Wine Series on Thursday, May 28th in our Downtown Santa Barbara Tasting Room! Thirty year art veteran Ralph Waterhouse of The Waterhouse Gallery will be showcasing and discussing his pieces while guests enjoy a tasting of 3 estate wines.

Art and Wine Series

Thursday, May 28, 2015

6:00pm - 7:30pm

$15/$10 Wine Club Members

(805) 735 -5900 ext. 9