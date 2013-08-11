Calendar » Sangria Soiree

August 11, 2013 from 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation's 2nd Annual Sangria Soiree will take place at beautiful The Villa at Sunstone Winery, on Sunday, August 11th from 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. benefiting local nonprofit Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation. This year’s festival is quickly building excitement as a popular local event. Guests will be sampling paella and tapas, while tasting tequilas and sangria made from wine by Sunstone Winery, Palmina Wines and D'Alfonso-Curran Wines. Bid on one-of-a-kind silent auction items including private horseback riding lessons and private lessons by chef Kurt Allredge; along with other local luxury items--all to benefit the free professional services of Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation. The Sangria Soiree will feature tapas by Rudy’s Restaurant and the best paella from Viva Paella cooked right in front of your eyes. Supporters will also enjoy authentic Tequilas and Spanish style flatbreads prepared in an outdoor oven. Let the Flamenco spirit take control as you delight in the guitar sounds of Anthony Ybarra who has performed for Barack Obama and Oprah Winfrey. “Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation has experienced a 21% increase in the number of individuals served since 2010” says Lindsey Guerrero, Executive Director. “This is why fundraising events like the Sangria Soiree are so important for our organization, as well as providing an excellent opportunity to bring the community together in support of an imperative cause - supporting a child diagnosed with pediatric cancer. In 2012, TBCF provided services to 674 individuals in the Tri-Counties Region. North Santa Barbara County represented a significant percentage, 27% of those we served. To this end, we make the continual effort to bring community members together in the Santa Ynez Valley to support families in need."