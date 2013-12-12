Calendar » Sankta Lucia Festival

December 12, 2013 from 11:25am

The Swedish ceremony of Sankta Lucia

pays homage to the Christian martyr who

died at the stake on Dec. 13, 304 A.D.,

and symbolizes the spirit of a centuriesold

legend of Christian service. The

tradition, which was brought to America

by Swedish immigrants, has been part

of CLU’s holiday celebrations since the

University’s early years.

Admission is free. Sponsored by the Office of Campus Ministry, the CLU Scandinavian Club

and the American Scandinavian Foundation of Thousand Oaks. For information, call 805-493-

3228