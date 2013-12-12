Sankta Lucia Festival
The Swedish ceremony of Sankta Lucia
pays homage to the Christian martyr who
died at the stake on Dec. 13, 304 A.D.,
and symbolizes the spirit of a centuriesold
legend of Christian service. The
tradition, which was brought to America
by Swedish immigrants, has been part
of CLU’s holiday celebrations since the
University’s early years.
Admission is free. Sponsored by the Office of Campus Ministry, the CLU Scandinavian Club
and the American Scandinavian Foundation of Thousand Oaks. For information, call 805-493-
3228
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: [email protected]
- Starts: December 12, 2013 11:25am
- Price: Free
- Location: Samuelson Chapel California Lutheran University