Sankta Lucia Festival

December 4, 2014 from 11:25am

The Swedish ceremony of Sankta Lucia pays homage to the Christian martyr who died at the stake on Dec. 13, 304 A.D., and symbolizes the spirit of a centuries-old legend of Christian service. The tradition, which was brought to America by Swedish immigrants, has been part of Cal Lutheran’s holiday celebrations since the university’s early years.

For information, call 805-493-3228.