Sankta Lucia Festival
December 10, 2015 from 11:25 am
The Swedish ceremony of Sankta Lucia pays homage to the Christian martyr who died at the stake on Dec. 13, 304 A.D., and symbolizes the spirit of a centuries-old legend of Christian service. The tradition, which was brought to America by Swedish immigrants, has been part of campus holiday celebrations since Cal Lutheran’s early years.
Admission is free.
Event Details
- Starts: December 10, 2015 11:25 am
- Price: FREE
- Location: Samuelson Chapel at California Lutheran University, 60 West Olsen Road, Thousand Oaks, CA, 91360
- Website: https://www.callutheran.edu/calendar/event/3575#event
