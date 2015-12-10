Calendar » Sankta Lucia Festival

December 10, 2015 from 11:25 am

The Swedish ceremony of Sankta Lucia pays homage to the Christian martyr who died at the stake on Dec. 13, 304 A.D., and symbolizes the spirit of a centuries-old legend of Christian service. The tradition, which was brought to America by Swedish immigrants, has been part of campus holiday celebrations since Cal Lutheran’s early years.

Admission is free.