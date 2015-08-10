Calendar » Sansum Clinic Bariatric Surgery Seminar

August 10, 2015 from 6:00pm - 7:00pm

If you are 50 pounds or more overweight and have been unsuccessful with other weight-loss alternatives, you owe it to yourself to find out about innovative new treatments.

Weight-loss surgery has proven to be a safe and effective treatment for severe obesity.

Attend a free Bariatric Surgery Orientation and meet our bariatric surgeon, Dr. Marc Zerey.

Please call the Sansum Clinic Bariatric Surgery Center to make your reservation today!

Call (805) 898-3472 or find us at www.sansumclinic.org/bariatric-home

