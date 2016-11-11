Calendar » Sansum Clinic & SEE International to Provide Free Eye Exams for Veterans, Children and Uninsured

November 11, 2016 from 1:00pm - 3:00pm

Friday, November 11, 2016 from 1:00 – 3:00 pm, Sansum Clinic and Surgical Eye Expeditions (SEE) International will host a Veterans Day Eye Exam Clinic. In honor of our country’s veterans, Sansum Clinic and SEE’s Santa Barbara Vision Care Program will offer free eye exams and eyeglass vouchers to veterans, children and uninsured individuals.

Patients in need of new glasses will recieve a voucher for a free pair of prescription glasses from Goleta Valley Optical.

The free clinic takes place on Friday, November 11 from 1:00 – 3:00 pm at the Sansum Clinic Elings Eye Center located at 4151 Foothill Road, Building B in Santa Barbara.

Please call (805) 963-3303 to schedule an appointment. Walk-in appointments are available before 2:00 pm.

About Sansum Clinic

Since its founding in 1921, Sansum Clinic has been improving the overall health of patients by providing the latest innovations in equipment, technology, procedures and treatments. Sansum Clinic is the largest independent nonprofit healthcare organization between the Los Angeles Basin and the San Francisco Bay area. With more than 180 affiliated physicians, Sansum Clinic provides the full spectrum of healthcare services, from primary care to more than 30 specialties. Sansum Clinic serves more than 150,000 patients (800,000 visits) annually at its 22 patient care facilities in Santa Barbara County. For more information, please visit www.sansumclinic.org.

About SEE International

Surgical Eye Expeditions (SEE) International is a nonprofit, humanitarian organization that provides medical, surgical and educational services by volunteer ophthalmic surgeons with the primary objective of restoring sight to disadvantaged blind individuals worldwide. For more information, please visit www.seeintl.org.