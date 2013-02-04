Santa Barabara Newcomers Information Meeting
February 4, 2013 from 6:45 PM - 8:30 PM
Are you new in town? Come find out about Santa Barbara Newcomers Club. Meet new people, attend local events, and get to know your new home! Club meets the first Monday of each month at the Canary Hotel at 6:45
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: SBnewcomers
- Starts: February 4, 2013 6:45 PM - 8:30 PM
- Price: Free
- Location: Canary Hotel: 31 W. Carrillo Street, Santa Barabara
- Website: http://www.sbnewcomers.org