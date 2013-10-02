Calendar » Santa Barabra Mayoral Forum

October 2, 2013 from 6:30 PM

The LWVSB will be sponsoring a Mayoral candidate forum with Helene Schneider and Wayne Scoles on Wednesday, Oct. 2 at 6:30 pm at the Faulkner Gallery in the Santa Barbara main library.

Irene Stone of the LWVSB will facilitate the lively discussion.

This forum will be filmed for presentation on SBTV and on our website: www.lvwsantabarbara.org.

This event is available through the LWV and assistance from the Santa Barbara Village: website: www.sbvillage.org.

A listing of candidates and their qualification statements can be found on LWV Smart Voter: www.smartvoter.org/ca/sba/