Calendar » Santa Barbara 2018 Plant Food & Medicine Conference

October 27, 2018 from 11AM - 5PM

Attendees will learn the benefits of a plant-based diet and hear testimonials from those who have experienced the radical benefits of this lifestyle, as well as how a plant-based diet can prevent and reverse chronic diseases such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes, cancer and more, while being simultaneously delicious.



Presentations which includes Q&A will address the following topics:

. Food as Medicine: the science behind food’s medicinal functions

. The history of human relationship with nature – diseases cured by plants

. The future of healing, fueling, and rejuvenating one’s body

. How to heal oneself with herbs, plants and fungi

$45 VIP Admission ticket holders receive express access to the featured Keynote talks below (+ all 6 Seminars):

Jim Adams Ph.D. | Eat What Heals You – The Power of Plant Based Nutrition

Melissa Costello | How to Put "Easy & Delicious!" Into Plant-based Meals

$30 General Admission ticket holders have unrestricted access to six powerful seminars on many aspects of plant-based nutrition and healing.

Liz Rogan | Cannabis 101 – The Real Dope On How Cannabis Heals You

Date Figtree | Empowered Diets For Miraculous Self-Healing

Cheryl Fromholzer | Herbs – Nature’s Super Supplements

D.A. Metrov | A Cancer Survivor’s Journey to Total Well-Being Through Nutrition

Lanny Kaufer | Healing Plants of Santa Barbara’s Trails and Gardens

Lily Rozhko | Essential Oils – Awaken the Body’s Innate Healing Ability

RESERVE YOUR SEAT https://plantfoodandmedicine.org