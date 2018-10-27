Santa Barbara 2018 Plant Food & Medicine Conference
Attendees will learn the benefits of a plant-based diet and hear testimonials from those who have experienced the radical benefits of this lifestyle, as well as how a plant-based diet can prevent and reverse chronic diseases such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes, cancer and more, while being simultaneously delicious.
Presentations which includes Q&A will address the following topics:
. Food as Medicine: the science behind food’s medicinal functions
. The history of human relationship with nature – diseases cured by plants
. The future of healing, fueling, and rejuvenating one’s body
. How to heal oneself with herbs, plants and fungi
$45 VIP Admission ticket holders receive express access to the featured Keynote talks below (+ all 6 Seminars):
Jim Adams Ph.D. | Eat What Heals You – The Power of Plant Based Nutrition
Melissa Costello | How to Put "Easy & Delicious!" Into Plant-based Meals
$30 General Admission ticket holders have unrestricted access to six powerful seminars on many aspects of plant-based nutrition and healing.
Liz Rogan | Cannabis 101 – The Real Dope On How Cannabis Heals You
Date Figtree | Empowered Diets For Miraculous Self-Healing
Cheryl Fromholzer | Herbs – Nature’s Super Supplements
D.A. Metrov | A Cancer Survivor’s Journey to Total Well-Being Through Nutrition
Lanny Kaufer | Healing Plants of Santa Barbara’s Trails and Gardens
Lily Rozhko | Essential Oils – Awaken the Body’s Innate Healing Ability
RESERVE YOUR SEAT https://plantfoodandmedicine.org
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Jacqueline Lopez
- Starts: October 27, 2018 11AM - 5PM
- Price: $30 - $45
- Location: Santa Barbara City College
- Website: https://plantfoodandmedicine.org