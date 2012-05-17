Calendar » Santa Barbara Apple Users Group

May 17, 2012 from 06:00 PM - 08:30 PM

Program begins at 6:45 PM after a Q&A session. Joe LaCorte, training instructor for MacMechanic, will discuss how to convert a MobileMe account to an iCloud account; also how to set up iCloud. Everyone welcome. Free. Wi-Fi, refreshments and good company! Questions? 967-2866