Santa Barbara Apple Users Group
May 17, 2012 from 06:00 PM - 08:30 PM
Program begins at 6:45 PM after a Q&A session. Joe LaCorte, training instructor for MacMechanic, will discuss how to convert a MobileMe account to an iCloud account; also how to set up iCloud. Everyone welcome. Free. Wi-Fi, refreshments and good company! Questions? 967-2866
- Organizer/Sponsor: SBMUG
- Location: Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History
- Website: http://www.sbmug.org