Tuesday, June 26 , 2018, 12:27 pm | Partly Cloudy 69º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Apple Users Group

May 17, 2012 from 06:00 PM - 08:30 PM

Program begins at 6:45 PM after a Q&A session. Joe LaCorte, training instructor for MacMechanic, will discuss how to convert a MobileMe account to an iCloud account; also how to set up iCloud. Everyone welcome. Free. Wi-Fi, refreshments and good company! Questions? 967-2866

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: SBMUG
  • Starts: May 17, 2012 06:00 PM - 08:30 PM
  • Price: 0
  • Location: Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History
  • Website: http://www.sbmug.org
 
 
 