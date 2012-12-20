Monday, June 25 , 2018, 5:04 am | Overcast 63º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Apple Users Group

December 20, 2012 from 6:00 PM - 8:30 PM

Santa Barbara Apple Users Group (formerly SBMUG) will meet on Thursday, December 20, at 6 PM at the Goleta Library on Fairview Ave, Goleta. This is our annual Christmas Pot Luck. Bring a dish for six and you will be rewarded with a free raffle ticket. Drinks and utensils provided. A short surprise presentation. Everyone welcome at our free meetings. For additional SBAUG information, visit sbaug.org or call 967-2866.

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: SBMUG
  • Starts: December 20, 2012 6:00 PM - 8:30 PM
  • Price: 0
  • Location: Goleta Library
  • Website: http://www.sbaug.org
 
 
 