Calendar » Santa Barbara Apple Users Group

October 15, 2014 from 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM

Come to Petrini’s Restaurant, 5711 Calle Real, Goleta, on Wednesday, October 15, from 6 to 8 PM for our Santa Barbara Apple Users Group General Meeting.

Everyone is welcome and invited to enjoy, free of charge, WiFi, good company, and easy parking.

This month Apple Ambassador and SBAUG President Kathy Gleason will lead a slide presentation, provided by the Apple User Group, on iBank5. This software offers a comprehensive way to plan, compare and manage your financial well being, including tracking and analyzing your accounts and investments, simplifying your transactions, visualizing your finances, and supporting your tax and investment activities.

Ask all your Apple questions during our Q&A session.

We’ll have a monthly drawing, as usual, for a $100 gift certificate redeemable at Apple’s online or retail stores. Drawings are open to members only—here are the rules:

Members present receive two complimentary tickets.Those who join or renew membership at a meeting or in the preceding month receive three tickets.Any member may purchase more tickets for $3 each or five tickets for $10. A member who recruits another receives five free tickets! Give a presentation approved by the Board and receive five free tickets!

You may join the SBAUG or renew membership ($25 annually) via our web site (http://www.sbaug.org/membership) at any time. You may also join at a general meeting and have a chance to win the drawing.

Questions? 967-2866 and our web site (http://www. sbaug.org). Also see http://www.sbaug.org/calendar.

See you on the 15th!