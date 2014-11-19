Calendar » Santa Barbara Apple Users Group

November 19, 2014 from 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM

Come to Petrini’s Restaurant, 5711 Calle Real, Goleta, on Wednesday, November 19, from 6 to 8 PM for our Santa Barbara Apple Users Group General Meeting. Gary Woods will do a presentation on iCloud Plus and iOS8. Everyone welcome. Free. Q&A. Member-only drawing for a $100 gift certificate. Join tonight!