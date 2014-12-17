Calendar » Santa Barbara Apple Users Group

December 17, 2014 from 06:00 PM - 08:00 PM

General Meeting, Wednesday, December 17

Come to Petrini’s Restaurant, 5711 Calle Real, Goleta, on Wednesday, December 17, from 6 to 8 PM for our Santa Barbara Apple Users Group General Meeting.

Everyone is welcome and invited to enjoy, free of charge, WiFi, good company, and easy parking.

Come and enjoy the fun, our first-ever Game Night! Kathy and Harold (President and Vice-President) are in charge. There will be teams, guys vs gals, so don’t be intimidated! And the subject matter won’t be entirely Mac! You don’t want to miss this party!

Ask all your Apple questions during our Q&A session.

We’ll have our monthly drawing for a $100 gift certificate redeemable at Apple’s online or retail stores. Drawings are open to members only—here are the rules:

Members present receive two complimentary tickets.Those who join or renew membership at a meeting or in the preceding month receive three tickets.Any member may purchase more tickets for $3 each or five tickets for $10. A member who recruits another receives five free tickets! Give a presentation approved by the Board and receive five free tickets!

You may join the SBAUG or renew membership ($25 annually) via our web site (http://www.sbaug.org/membership) at any time. You may also join at a general meeting and have a chance to win the drawing.

Questions? 967-2866 and our web site (http://www. sbaug.org). Also see http://www.sbaug.org/calendar.

See you on the 17th!