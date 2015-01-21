Calendar » Santa Barbara Apple Users Group

January 21, 2015 from 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM

Come to Petrini’s Restaurant, 5711 Calle Real, Goleta, on Wednesday, January 21, from 6 to 8 PM for our Santa Barbara Apple Users Group General Meeting.

Everyone is welcome and invited to enjoy, free of charge, WiFi, good company, and easy parking.

Jim Tinsley will introduce us to some of his favorite Apps, and attendees are invited to share their favorite programs or Apps.

Those members who have not voted online for SBAUG officers for the coming year may do so at this meeting.

Ask all your Apple questions during our Q&A session.

We’ll have our monthly drawing for a $100 gift certificate redeemable at Apple’s online or retail stores. Drawings are open to members only—here are the rules:

Members present receive two complimentary tickets.

Those who join or renew membership at a meeting or in the preceding month receive three tickets.

Any member may purchase more tickets for $3 each or five tickets for $10.

A member who recruits another receives five free tickets!

Give a presentation approved by the Board and receive five free tickets!

You may join the SBAUG or renew membership ($25 annually) via our web site (http://www.sbaug.org/membership) at any time. You may also join at a general meeting and have a chance to win the drawing.

Questions? 967-2866 and our web site (http://www. sbaug.org). Also see http://www.sbaug.org/calendar.

See you on the 21st?