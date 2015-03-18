Saturday, April 7 , 2018, 5:45 pm | Fair 72º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Apple Users Group

March 18, 2015 from 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM

General Meeting, Wednesday, March 18

 

Come to Petrini’s Restaurant, 5711 Calle Real, Goleta, on Wednesday, March 18, from 6 to 8 PM for our Santa Barbara Apple Users Group General Meeting. 

Everyone is welcome. 

Ask all your Apple questions during our Q&A session.

 

We’ll have our members-only monthly drawing for a $100 Apple gift certificate. 

 

You may join the SBAUG or renew membership ($25 annually) via our web site (http://www.sbaug.org/membership) at any time. You may also join at a general meeting and have a chance to win the drawing. 

 

Questions? 967-2866 and our web site (http://www. sbaug.org). Also see http://www.sbaug.org/calendar.

 

