Calendar » Santa Barbara Apple Users Group

June 17, 2015 from 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM

Come to Petrini’s Restaurant, 5711 Calle Real, Goleta, on Wednesday, June 17, from 6 to 8 PM for our Santa Barbara Apple Users Group General Meeting. Program featuring Apple Watch. Member raffle.Everyone is welcome and invited to enjoy, free of charge, WiFi, good company, and easy parking. Ask all your Apple questions during our Q&A session.