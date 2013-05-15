Calendar » Santa Barbara Apple Users Group

May 15, 2013 from 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM

The new and improved Santa Barbara Apple Users Group (SBAUG) is now meeting on the third Wednesday of the month, starting with May 15, in Petrini’s meeting room, 5711 Calle Real, Goleta. 6 to 8 PM. From 6 to 7 PM dinner and discussion will be followed by election of officers and the monthly raffle of a $100 Apple Store Gift Certificate. Members, renewing members and those joining for the first time will receive free tickets. They may also buy more. We encourage everyone to attend.