Santa Barbara Apple Users Group
June 19, 2013 from 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
SBAUG meeting at Petrini’s, 5711 Calle Real, Goleta. Wednesday, June 19, 6 PM. Eating and informal discussion from 6 to 7, followed by a presentation comparing password programs and apps. Drawing (open to members) for a $100 Apple Store Gift Card is an on-going attraction! Wi-Fi and good company. Easy parking. Everyone welcome. Do join us if you can.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: SBMUG
- Starts: June 19, 2013 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
- Price: 0
- Location: Petrini's in Goleta
- Website: http://www.sbmug.org