Calendar » Santa Barbara Apple Users Group

June 19, 2013 from 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM

SBAUG meeting at Petrini’s, 5711 Calle Real, Goleta. Wednesday, June 19, 6 PM. Eating and informal discussion from 6 to 7, followed by a presentation comparing password programs and apps. Drawing (open to members) for a $100 Apple Store Gift Card is an on-going attraction! Wi-Fi and good company. Easy parking. Everyone welcome. Do join us if you can.