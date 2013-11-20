Calendar » Santa Barbara Apple Users Group

November 20, 2013 from 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM

The next Santa Barbara Apple Users Group General Meeting will be from 6 to 8 PM at Petrini’s Restaurant, 5711 Calle Real, Goleta, on Wednesday, November 20. We hope it’s on your calendar!

After ordering food, our Q&A session will begin—all questions welcome. We’ll also be talking about the new iPads, new computers, and Mavericks, the new Mac OS version.

Last month Patricia Phelan won our monthly $100 gift certificate to the Apple Store, and Marjorie Wilser won a special copy of Mac/Life. The drawings are open to members only—those present receive two complimentary tickets; renewing members at the meeting receive three; and any member may purchase more for $3 each. (You may join SBAUG at the meeting for $25 and have a chance to win.)

WiFi, good company, easy parking, free, and everyone is invited. Round up your friends and join us!

Questions? 967-2866 and sbaug.org. (Check out our new website-in-progress anyway!)