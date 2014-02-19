Calendar » Santa Barbara Apple Users Group

February 19, 2014 from 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM

Come to Petrini’s Restaurant, 5711 Calle Real, Goleta, on Wednesday, February 19, from 6 to 8 PM for our Santa Barbara Apple Users Group General Meeting.

Everyone is welcome and invited to enjoy, free of charge, WiFi, good company, and easy parking.

This month Ian Lessing will give a presentation on the world’s most versatile camera, GoPro.

Ask your Apple questions during our Q&A session.

Last month Kathy Gleason was the lucky winner of our monthly $100 gift certificate to the Apple Store. (It may also be used at the new Mac SuperStore.) The drawings are open to members only—those present receive two complimentary tickets; renewing members at the meeting receive three; and any member may purchase more for $3 each.

NEW: Members may purchase five tickets for ten dollars AND a member who recruits another receives five free tickets!

EXTRA NEW: Give a presentation approved by the Board and receive five free raffle tickets!

(You may join SBAUG at the meeting for $25 and have a chance to win.)

Questions? 967-2866 and sbaug.org. (Check out our new website.)