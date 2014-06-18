Calendar » Santa Barbara Apple Users Grouup

June 18, 2014 from 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM

Come to Petrini’s Restaurant, 5711 Calle Real, Goleta, on Wednesday, June 18, from 6 to 8 PM for our Santa Barbara Apple Users Group General Meeting.

Everyone is welcome and invited to enjoy, free of charge, WiFi, good company, and easy parking.

Ask all your Apple questions during our Q&A session.

At our last meeting Matha Royer was the lucky winner of our monthly $100 gift certificate to the Apple Store. (It may also be used at the new Mac Superstore.) Drawings are open to members only—here are the rules:

Members present receive two complimentary tickets.

Those who join or renew membership at a meeting or in the preceding month receive three tickets.

Any member may purchase more tickets for $3 each.

Members may purchase five tickets for $10.

A member who recruits another receives five free tickets!

Give a presentation approved by the Board and receive five free tickets!

You may join the SBAUG or renew membership ($25 annually) via our web site (http://www.sbaug.org/membership) at any time. You may also join at a general meeting and have a chance to win the drawing.

Questions? 967-2866 and our web site (http://www. sbaug.org). Also see http://www.sbaug.org/calendar.

We hope to see you on the 18th!