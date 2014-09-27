Calendar » Santa Barbara Artwalk

September 28, 2014 from 10:00 AM - 5:00 PM

Santa Barbara Artwalk

Saturday & Sunday

September 27 & 28, 2014

10:00 AM–5:00 PM

The beloved annual Artwalk returns featuring “Artists of Distinction: An Exhibition,” curated by Diane Waterhouse, including works by an impressive cadre of nationally known landscape painters.

Artwalk also presents an outdoor exhibition along the banks of Mission Creek, where

visitors may shop for fine art, jewelry, pottery, furniture, unique fashion, and more. Don’t

miss the Children’s Artwalk highlighting paintings, drawings, sculptures, and weavings,

created by more than 200 children from local elementary schools.

Tickets (includes admission to Artwalk and the Museum): $12 General Admission; $11 Museum Members; Children under 12 years free

Parking: Free.