Santa Barbara Artwalk
Saturday & Sunday
September 27 & 28, 2014
10:00 AM–5:00 PM
The beloved annual Artwalk returns featuring “Artists of Distinction: An Exhibition,” curated by Diane Waterhouse, including works by an impressive cadre of nationally known landscape painters.
Artwalk also presents an outdoor exhibition along the banks of Mission Creek, where
visitors may shop for fine art, jewelry, pottery, furniture, unique fashion, and more. Don’t
miss the Children’s Artwalk highlighting paintings, drawings, sculptures, and weavings,
created by more than 200 children from local elementary schools.
Tickets (includes admission to Artwalk and the Museum): $12 General Admission; $11 Museum Members; Children under 12 years free
Parking: Free.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: The Museum League
- Price: $12
- Location: Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History
- Website: http://www.sbnature.org/artwalk
- Sponsors: The Museum League