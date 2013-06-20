Calendar » Santa Barbara B-24 Disasters Lecture by Bob Burtness

June 20, 2013 from 7:00pm - 9:00pm

An inexplicable and practically unknown series of three tragic events left 16 people dead along the California Coast. On July 4, 1943, a B-24 Liberator on maneuvers over the Pacific ran low on fuel. The Army Air Corps crew parachuted out, two into the ocean, and the unmanned heavy bomber crashed near Santa Barbara. A second B-24, assigned to the search-and-rescue mission over the ocean, literally vanished. That plane’s remains and those of its 12 airmen were found eight months later on San...