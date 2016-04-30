Calendar » Santa Barbara Beach Ball with Cat Cora

April 30, 2016 from 10:00AM - 2:00PM

Santa Barbara CA, Saturday April 30, 2016 at 10am at East Beach

Celebrity Chef Cat Cora will be hosting the 2nd annual Santa Barbara Beach Ball in conjunction with Organic Soup Kitchen. The OSK crew will be serving up Vegan Chili, Roast veggie Tacos as well as Chicken Tacos. Caribbean Coffee will be serving their Cold Brew Coffee, M Special Brewery will be serving beer and Mamma Chia Organic drinks and protein bars will be served to all. Local Celebrity Jenny Schatzle will host a fun workout for all ages at 10:45 am, Cloud 10 trampoline Park will be set up and demonstrating fabulous flips and tricks. Beach games for all and a silent auction with fabulous gifts. Lets not forget the Santa Barbara Fireman VS Santa Barbara Police in an old fashion tug-o-war. Be sure to bring the whole family. $10 per ticket $20 per family.

WIN A DREAM VACATION

Win a dream vacation. We will be selling raffle tickets for TWO dream vacations: Cuixmala Mexico and Vail Colorado for 4 nights. Raffle tickets are available for $20 each or 6 for $100. We will be selling raffle tickets starting this week on-line. Email Andrea for more details ([email protected]). Trips do not include airfare..

Cuixmala, is a world-renowned eco resort located on the Costa De Careyes Mexico. It is a top destination for movies stars and rated one of the top ten resorts to stay at in the world. This includes a 4-night stay in a casitas for up to 2 people, breakfast is included. Hike through this beautiful land of enchantment and discover your dreams. Dream Vacation raffle drawing will be picked at 2pm.