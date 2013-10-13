Calendar » Santa Barbara Beer and Wine Festival

October 13, 2013 from 12:00pm - 4:00pm

Santa Barbara School of Squash is promoting its first fundraising event the year, Santa Barbara Beer and Wine Festival. This event will benefit the students in the program and all income will cover with expenses for school materials, transportation, nutritious snacks, and squash equipment.

The Santa Barbara Beer and Wine festival will feature beer and wine from breweries and wineries in and around the Funk Zone, Santa Barbara, Ventura and Santa Ynez. The companies that have committed to joining the event as sponsors and participants so far are: Ventura’s Surf Brewery, Telegraph Brewing, Ninkasi Brewing, Santa Barbara Brewing Company and Santa Ynez Wine Club. The food will be sponsored by Seven Bar & Kitchen along with Hoffman Brat Haus. You will also have an opportunity to enjoy amazing live art during the event. DJ FAB, an excellent local well known DJ in Santa Barbara will in charge of the music and you will be guaranteed a lively and vibrant environment. Presale tickets are $50 and can be bought online at the http://sbbwfest.eventbrite.com. You can also get your designated driver ticket when you buy your general admission tickets. Visit SBBW Festival’s website for details: sbbwfest.com and/or like us on our Facebook page: facebook.com/sbbwfest for the latest updates.

Santa Barbara School of Squash is a nonprofit after school program serving low-income kids in Santa Barbara County. SBSOS programming combines academic tutoring and enrichment, squash instruction and mentoring in order to increase the opportunities and resources available to low-income youth in Santa Barbara. SBSOS programming provides elementary, middle and high school students from Santa Barbara, Goleta and Carpinteria with a safe and structured place to exercise their bodies and minds during the afterschool hours, and includes before school and summer learning programming. The Santa Barbara School of Squash is hosted by the Santa Barbara Athletic Club, the Santa Barbara YMCA and the Westside Neighborhood Center. For more information about SBSOS, visit our website: SBSOS.org.