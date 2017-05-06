Calendar » Santa Barbara Birth Center 5k Run/Walk & Wellness Fair

May 6, 2017 from 9:30 am - 1:00 pm

The Santa Barbara Birth Center is proud to host the second annual Family 5K run and fundraiser. This celebration of family and wellness is an incredible opportunity to not only learn about but support holistic health care for families in our community.

Join us starting at 9:30am for pre-race yoga. The run/walk will start at 10 am as we run up from Leadbetter to La Mesa park. Jogging strollers welcome!

There will be pre & post-race yoga, a kiddie race, crafts for kids to make Mother's Day presents, massages to pamper the wonderful moms in our community, raffle prizes, food for purchase, beer & wine, as well as opportunities to learn more about holistic family care in our community.

Come out, meet the midwives and see why so many families choose the Santa Barbara Birth Center for their journey into parenthood. SBBC is a 501c3 non-profit and Santa Barbara's only free-standing birth center.

REGISTER: http://www.active.com/santa-barbara-ca/running/distance-running-races/santa-barbara-birth-center-5k-run-walk-and-wellness-fair-2017?int



Registration for the event will also enable you to fund raise on the Active website! Join a team or start your own!



FUNDRAISING ONLY:

https://www.crowdrise.com/santa-barbara-birth-center-5k-runwalk-2017



More About the Santa Barbara Birth Center

The Birth Center provides a comfortable, family-friendly environment

and offers two private rooms with queen beds and birthing tubs, large bathrooms with walk-in showers and a fully-equipped kitchen.

Women are attended by the same midwives throughout their pregnancy, labor, birth, and postpartum, assuring the highest-quality continuity of care.

The Santa Barbara Birth Center midwives are licensed and certified women’s health care practitioners, trained to care for healthy women with low-risk pregnancies. They work in consultation and collaboration with obstetricians, neonatologists and pediatricians. We have a wonderful group of doulas and birth assistants to complete our team.

The midwifery model of care focuses on client education, informed consent, evidence-based practices, and time-intensive, individualized prenatal care. Midwives have very low rates of medical intervention and cesarean sections.

For more information visit: http://www.sbbirthcenter.org/