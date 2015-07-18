Calendar » Santa Barbara Bodyworks Wellness Fair

July 18, 2015 from 9:30am - 7:00pm

Santa Barbara Bodyworks is hosting a wellness fair on Saturday, July 18th offering a full day of education and fun with workshops and lectures on whole body wellness. This community event is free and includes opportunities for free bodywork as well as raffles and prizes. Featured presenters include Dr. Kathy Gruver, award winning author and internationally recognized speaker on mind-body medicine along with Barbara Hannelore, author of the award-winning book, The Moon and You: A Woman's Guide to an Easier Monthly Cycle. Additionally the world traveler, Inquisitive Chef: Caspar Poyck will be giving a lecture on psycho-digestive therapy.

Guests at the wellness fair are invited to drop in to nine different whole body wellness workshops and lectures, topics include: Sports Massage, Ninja Movements, Range of Motion and Psycho-Digestive Connection. To view the workshop and lecture schedule online please visit http://www.sbbodyworks.com/#!special-events/c1q3z. Light snacks will be provided throughout the event by Wholefoods.