Calendar » Santa Barbara Business Talks, “New California Sick Leave Law”

September 24, 2015 from 5:30pm - 7:00pm

Who: Alex Craigie, Labor Attorney.

What: “New California Sick Leave Law” at Santa Barbara Business Talks, A Roundtable for Business Owners.

When: 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 24, 2015.

Where: Santa Barbara Ramada Inn, 4770 Calle Real, near Turnpike, in Santa Barbara.

Why: Ever changing California labor laws can challenge the most seasoned business owner. Labor attorney Alex Craigie will discuss the latest in the state’s Sick Leave Law and how it impacts employers and employees.

Cost: $20, which includes appetizers and drinks. Attendance is limited to 40 participants.

Info: Judy Pohlmann, (805) 770-2599.

Labor Attorney Alex Craigie will present “New California Sick Leave Law” at the Santa Barbara Business Talks, a Roundtable for Business Owners, from 5:30 to 7 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 24, at the Santa Barbara Ramada Inn, 4770 Calle Real, Santa Barbara.

Mr. Craigie will discuss the newest California Sick Leave Law on the books and how them impact business owners and their employees. Mr. Craigie is a noted thought leader in employment law and trial tactics. He regularly lectures on employment law topics to business and human resources organizations throughout Southern California.

The cost for the event is $20 and includes appetizers and drinks. Attendance is limited to 40 participants. For more information on the Santa Barbara Business Talks “New California Sick Leave Law” presentation, call Judy Pohlmann at (805) 770-2599.

