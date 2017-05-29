Calendar » Santa Barbara Cemetery Public Tour

May 29, 2017 from 3:00pm - 6:00pm

A free walking tour covering the history of the Santa Barbara Cemetery in honor of the cemetery's 150 year anniversary. Lead by historian David Petry, author of the book, "The Best Place: A History of the Santa Barbara Cemetery." Copies of the book will be available for sale for $15.

The tour starts in the George Washington Smith chapel on cemetery grounds, and covers the full 60 acre site.

Bring water, camera, a hat, and your questions.