Calendar » SANTA BARBARA CENTRE FOR AERIAL ARTS PRESENTS Belline

March 20, 2015 from 7:00pm - 9:00pm

The first of its kind to launch in California, the Santa Barbara Contemporary Floor to Air Festival unites six international aerial dance companies for a two-week exploration of the art of ethereal FLIGHT . Spanning the globe from France, Portugal, Colombia, New York, Colorado, and California, these professional dancers will combine forces to create a groundbreaking evening-length production blending contemporary movement with the rigorous technique of aerial arts. During their two-week residency, workshops, forums, and lively soirees will unite students, professionals, spectators, and dance lovers for an exploration of this innovative genre of dance, cultivating knowledge and relationships against the backdrop of the American Riviera. The festival will culminate at the Lobero Theatre with the international premiere of a collaborative new dance work that will set off to tour around the globe. Look up, hold your breath, and don’t miss this other-worldly opportunity to experience floor to aerial dancing.