Calendar » Santa Barbara Centre for Aerial Dance presents: Dance Elixir

November 14, 2015 from 6:00pm - 9:00pm

Ssshhhh. Park on the street and walk softly. Look for the unassuming door marked Entrée des Artistes. Hand the attendant your ticket and select a vintage teacup.



You’re now ready to enter the world of the winged dancer, where four fresh new dance works will be unveiled over the course of an intimate evening. Stroll thru the three studios to witness the floor to air dancing that has come to define the Santa Barbara Centre for Aerial Dance’s distinctive approach to contemporary movement. Each of the four new works will be served up vignette-style throughout the evening, carefully paired with an inspired craft cocktail against a backdrop of theme and plot; a visual storyboard come to life that affords audiences ...unique insight into the works that will be making their way across stages and cities this season. Direction and choreography by Ninette Paloma. 100% of the evening’s proceeds will directly fund the 2016 Santa Barbara Floor to Air Festival, the city’s annual international fête highlighting performances and workshops in the ethereal art of aerial dance.



