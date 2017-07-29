Calendar » Santa Barbara Centre for Aerial Dance presents: Student Narratives

July 29, 2017 from 2pm - 4pm

“One of the most ambitious performing arts projects ever to launch in Santa Barbara.” –Santa Barbara Independent

From aerial dance theory to technical application, students of the Santa Barbara Center for Aerial Dance’s 2017 Summer Intensives program debut three collective works highlighting their creative exploration of contemporary movement from the ground, up! Working in apparatus duets that include aerial fabrics, single-point trapeze, and cotton corde, dancers will explore relational concepts (with the apparatus; with other dancers; with themselves) and how they might influence physical aspirations and limitations. Join us for an afternoon of inspired flight at the intersection of athleticism and kinetic poetry, where eleven young artists share the fruits of their summer labor to bring you flight-bound dance from a decidedly contemporary point of view. Under the direction of Ninette Paloma with choreography by Serra Benson, Naphtali Bollenbaugh, Amelie Funk, Rachna Hailey, Lydia Johnson, Kara Le, Lucia Metcalf, Olivia Powell, Eleanor Simon, Skyler Storm, and Emily Stratton.

More information at www.sbaerial.com

TIMES: Saturday, July 29, at 2:00 P.M.

TICKETS: $25 general

All seating is general admission. All ticket sales are final at the time of purchase. There are no refunds or exchanges. For all performances late seating is on a limited basis, or is not allowed at all once the performance begins. Please plan your arrival time accordingly.

BOX OFFICE (805) 963-0408 (V/TDD)

PURCHASE TICKETS ONLINE