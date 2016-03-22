SANTA BARBARA CHAMBER ORCHESTRA Martin Beaver, violin
March 22, 2016 from 7:30PM - 10:00PM
Exquisite… Santa Barbara Chamber Orchestra will feature soloist Martin Beaver, Violin and the Santa Barbara Chamber Orchestra with such favorites as Mozart – Overture: Marriage of Figaro, Symphony no 40 in G minor and Mendelssohn – Violin Concerto.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
- Starts: March 22, 2016 7:30PM - 10:00PM
- Price: $64 - Section A $54 - Section B
- Location: Lobero Theatre
- Website: http://www.lobero.com/events/sbco-march-22/