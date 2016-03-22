Friday, May 4 , 2018, 8:55 pm | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 

SANTA BARBARA CHAMBER ORCHESTRA Martin Beaver, violin

March 22, 2016 from 7:30PM - 10:00PM

Exquisite… Santa Barbara Chamber Orchestra will feature soloist Martin Beaver, Violin and the Santa Barbara Chamber Orchestra with such favorites as Mozart – Overture: Marriage of Figaro, Symphony no 40 in G minor and Mendelssohn – Violin Concerto.

 

