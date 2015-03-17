Calendar » Santa Barbara Chamber Orchestra “Music of the British Isles”

March 17, 2015 from 7:30 pm - 9:30

Noted pianist Alessio Bax will be the special guest artist for the Santa Barbara Chamber Orchestra St. Patrick's Day concert "Music of the British Isles" at the Lobero Theatre.

The program will include the following works:

Frank Bridge An Irish Melody, H. 86”

Frederick Delius Intermezzo from Fennimore & Gerda – Prelude from Irmelin

Felix Mendelssohn The Hebrides, Op. 26 (Fingal’s Cave)

Johannes Brahms Piano Concerto No. 1 in D minor, Op. 15

1. Maestoso

2. Adagio

3. Rondo: Allegro non troppo

​Concert begins at 7:30, a pre-concert buffet supper ($50) will be served in the Lobero back patio.