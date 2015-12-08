Calendar » SANTA BARBARA CHAMBER ORCHESTRA PRESENTS Alan Chapman, guest lecturer

December 8, 2015 from 7:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.

Inspiring…. the SCBO celebrates the Holiday Season at the Lobero Theatre with special guest host KUSC’s Dr. Alan Chapman. Featured at the concert will be Mendelssohn – Symphony for Strings in C Major No. 9, “Swiss Symphony” and Dvorak – Serenade for Strings in E major.