SANTA BARBARA CHAMBER ORCHESTRA PRESENTS Alan Chapman, guest lecturer
December 8, 2015 from 7:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.
Inspiring…. the SCBO celebrates the Holiday Season at the Lobero Theatre with special guest host KUSC’s Dr. Alan Chapman. Featured at the concert will be Mendelssohn – Symphony for Strings in C Major No. 9, “Swiss Symphony” and Dvorak – Serenade for Strings in E major.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
- Starts: December 8, 2015 7:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.
- Price: $64 - Section A $54 - Section B (Tickets include a $4 per ticket Lobero Facility Fee; other fees may also apply.)
- Location: Lobero Theatre-33 E. Canon Perdido St.
- Website: http://www.lobero.com/events/sbco-dec-1/