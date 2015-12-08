Wednesday, April 4 , 2018, 8:20 am | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 

SANTA BARBARA CHAMBER ORCHESTRA PRESENTS Alan Chapman, guest lecturer

December 8, 2015 from 7:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.

Inspiring….  the SCBO celebrates the Holiday Season at the Lobero Theatre with special guest host KUSC’s Dr. Alan Chapman. Featured at the concert will be Mendelssohn – Symphony for Strings in C Major No. 9, “Swiss Symphony” and Dvorak – Serenade for Strings in E major.

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
  • Starts: December 8, 2015 7:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.
  • Price: $64 - Section A $54 - Section B (Tickets include a $4 per ticket Lobero Facility Fee; other fees may also apply.)
  • Location: Lobero Theatre-33 E. Canon Perdido St.
  • Website: http://www.lobero.com/events/sbco-dec-1/
 
 
 