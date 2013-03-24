Calendar » Santa Barbara Chamber Orchestra presents FamilyMusik with Rob Kapilow

March 24, 2013 from 4:30pm - 6pm

Rob Kapilow gives the perfect combination of education and entertainment, delivered with incredible enthusiasm and energy. Four Seasons is an exciting journey brought to life through SBCO musicians, as well as singers and dancers. The texture of each movement is varied, each resembling its respective season. Maestro Kapilow has developed his own spin on the artistic expression of the turning of the year, sure to sweep you and your family away into the mesmerizing world of classical music!