Santa Barbara Chamber Orchestra presents FamilyMusik with Rob Kapilow
Rob Kapilow gives the perfect combination of education and entertainment, delivered with incredible enthusiasm and energy. Four Seasons is an exciting journey brought to life through SBCO musicians, as well as singers and dancers. The texture of each movement is varied, each resembling its respective season. Maestro Kapilow has developed his own spin on the artistic expression of the turning of the year, sure to sweep you and your family away into the mesmerizing world of classical music!
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: SB Chamber
- Starts: March 24, 2013 4:30pm - 6pm
- Price: $35 per adult, kids under 18 free when accompanied by a paying adult. For Tickets call (805) 966-2441 or go to our website below
- Location: Lobero Theatre
- Website: http://www.sbco.org/page.cfm?id=53