Santa Barbara Chamber Orchestra Presents: Music Dialogue
April 5, 2016 from 7:30PM - 10:00PM
Music – Dialogue… is a conversation featuring Maestro Ohyama, Host Dr. Alan Chapman and select players from the Chamber Orchestra and will feature Mendelssohn – String Quintet No. 2. This event is underwritten in part by Chaucer’s Books. Dessert and Wine included. Tickets are general admission with only 125 seats available; tickets are $100 and include the event, wine and dessert.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
- Starts: April 5, 2016 7:30PM - 10:00PM
- Price: $100
- Location: Lobero Theatre
- Website: http://www.lobero.com/events/sbco-april-5/