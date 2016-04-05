Calendar » Santa Barbara Chamber Orchestra Presents: Music Dialogue

April 5, 2016 from 7:30PM - 10:00PM

Music – Dialogue… is a conversation featuring Maestro Ohyama, Host Dr. Alan Chapman and select players from the Chamber Orchestra and will feature Mendelssohn – String Quintet No. 2. This event is underwritten in part by Chaucer’s Books. Dessert and Wine included. Tickets are general admission with only 125 seats available; tickets are $100 and include the event, wine and dessert.