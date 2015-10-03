Santa Barbara Chamber Orchestra presents the Season Opening Concert
October 3, 2015 from 7:30 PM
Enchanting… the SBCO will celebrate with “Fire and Ice” a season opening party for subscribers and friends on the front plaza of the Lobero Theatre. The Concert following the party will feature: Schumann – Symphony No. 4 in D minor, Mendelssohn – A Midsummer Night’s Dream, Overture and ends with the enchanting Firebird by Stravinsky.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
- Starts: October 3, 2015 7:30 PM
- Price: Section A: $64, Section B: $54
- Location: Lobero Theatre - 33 E. Cannon Perdido, Santa Barbara, CA 93101
- Website: http://www.lobero.com/events/sbco-oct-3/