Calendar » Santa Barbara Chamber Orchestra presents the Season Opening Concert

October 3, 2015 from 7:30 PM

Enchanting… the SBCO will celebrate with “Fire and Ice” a season opening party for subscribers and friends on the front plaza of the Lobero Theatre. The Concert following the party will feature: Schumann – Symphony No. 4 in D minor, Mendelssohn – A Midsummer Night’s Dream, Overture and ends with the enchanting Firebird by Stravinsky.