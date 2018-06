Calendar » Santa Barbara Chamber Singers 2012 Holiday Concert

December 8, 2012 from 7:00 PM - 8:30 PM

The Santa Barbara Chamber Singers (SBCS) are a newly formed vocal group under the direction of Dr. Michael Shasberger (of Westmont College), and are busy preparing for their 2012 Holiday Concert. For more information about the Santa Barbara Chamber Singers or their upcoming concert, visit http://www.sbchambersingers.com or call (805) 284-4661.