Santa Barbara Chamber Singers Spring Concert

June 21, 2014 from 7 PM

Join the Santa Barbara Chamber Singers, a local ensemble under the direction of Dr. Michael Shasberger, as they present choral works by Steffano Bernardi, J. Arcadelt, & Orazzio Vecchi to name a few. Admission is free, so invite your friends!

The concert will be held at the Trinity Episcopal Church: 1500 State St, Santa Barbara, California 93101. See you there!