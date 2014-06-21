Santa Barbara Chamber Singers Spring Concert
June 21, 2014 from 7 PM
Join the Santa Barbara Chamber Singers, a local ensemble under the direction of Dr. Michael Shasberger, as they present choral works by Steffano Bernardi, J. Arcadelt, & Orazzio Vecchi to name a few. Admission is free, so invite your friends!
The concert will be held at the Trinity Episcopal Church: 1500 State St, Santa Barbara, California 93101. See you there!
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
- Starts: June 21, 2014 7 PM
- Price: Free
- Location: Trinity Episcopal Church
- Website: https://www.facebook.com/events/1548375542056279/?source=1