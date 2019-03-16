Calendar » Santa Barbara Channelkeeper’s 19th Annual Blue Water Ball

March 16, 2019 from 5:30pm - 9:30pm

Please join us on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Deckers' Headquarters in Goleta for Santa Barbara Channelkeeper's biggest and most important fundraiser of the year, the Blue Water Ball. Help us raise critical funds to carry out our important work to protect and restore the Santa Barbara Channel while enjoying live music, fine local wines and beer, a gourmet dinner, dancing, and an extensive silent auction. This year's event will be MC'd by Andrew Firestone, and we have the honor of hosting Rick Ridgeway, renowned mountaineer, environmental champion, and VP of Public Engagement at Patagonia, as our keynote speaker. You won't want to miss the opportunity to be part of one of the most celebrated and fun events of the year! Visit our Blue Water Ball website to buy your tickets today! If you'd like to become a sponsor, auction donor or volunteer, email or call us at 805.563.3377 ext. 2. We look forward to seeing you there!