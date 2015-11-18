Calendar » Santa Barbara Chicken Ranch Fundraiser - La Patera Elementary

November 18, 2015 from 2:00PM - 9:00PM

Join Us for a Fundraiser!

Take the night off from cooking and join us for a fundraiser to support - La Patera Elementary School.

Buy a Gift Card for your Loved ones!

Tell all your family and friends!

Thank you SB Chicken for helping our school!