Santa Barbara Christmas Revels Auditions
Audition for the 2018 Christmas Revels!
An Irish Celebration of the Winter Solstice
(Show runs December 21st-23rd at the Lobero Theater)
We have space in both adult and children/teen choruses.
Children's Chorus (Grades 4 - 6) & Teen Singers (Grades 7 - 10) auditions:
Monday, June 4th 3:30 – 5:00pm
Adult Chorus auditions:
Monday & Tuesday, June 11 & 12th
7:00 – 9:00pm
Please be ready to sing a simple song by yourself
and take part in a brief acting exercise.
For audition appointments, please contact:
[email protected]
____________________________________________
Rehearsal Information
Rehearsals are held weekly, on Mondays beginning 9/10/18
Childrens'/teen chorus: 3:15pm-4:45pm
Adult Chorus: 7:00pm-9:00pm
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: SBRevels
- Starts: June 11, 2018 7:00pm - 9:00pm
- Price: free
- Location: Santa Barbara Unitarian Society
- Website: www.santabarbararevels.org