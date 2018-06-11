Calendar » Santa Barbara Christmas Revels Auditions

June 11, 2018 from 7:00pm - 9:00pm

Audition for the 2018 Christmas Revels!

An Irish Celebration of the Winter Solstice

(Show runs December 21st-23rd at the Lobero Theater)

We have space in both adult and children/teen choruses.

Children's Chorus (Grades 4 - 6) & Teen Singers (Grades 7 - 10) auditions:

Monday, June 4th 3:30 – 5:00pm

Adult Chorus auditions:

Monday & Tuesday, June 11 & 12th

7:00 – 9:00pm

Please be ready to sing a simple song by yourself

and take part in a brief acting exercise.

For audition appointments, please contact:

[email protected]

____________________________________________

Rehearsal Information

Rehearsals are held weekly, on Mondays beginning 9/10/18

Childrens'/teen chorus: 3:15pm-4:45pm

Adult Chorus: 7:00pm-9:00pm